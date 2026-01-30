Winter Grocery Haul [2026]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I share my latest grocery run from a Safeway and discuss how I store and cook each item.
All items are bought as organic:
- 2 x raw celery
- 2 x raw red kale
- 27 x pink lady apples
- 4 x Joolies medjool dates
- 1 x Mariani deglet noor dates
- 2 x Nasoya super firm tofu
- 4 x O Organics lentils
- 1 x O Organics tri-colored quinoa
This totaled just over $120 in Parker AZ.
---
Recorded and edited 2026-01-26.
For Freestyle Friday #3, 2026-01-30.
blog.hyperling.com/grocery-haul-winter-2026