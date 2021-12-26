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Homilia 3ª-feira da 29ª Semana do Tempo Comum – Ano Ímpar (19.10.2021)
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10 views • December 26, 2021
Primeira Leitura: Rm 5,12.15b.17-19.20b-21
Se pela falta de um só homem, a morte começou a reinar,
muito mais reinarão na vida, pela mediação de um só, Jesus Cristo,
os que recebem o dom gratuito e superabundante da justiça.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 39,7-8a. 8b-9. 10. 17 (R. Cf 8a.9a)
Eis que venho fazer, com prazer, a vossa vontade, Senhor!
Evangelho: Lc 12,35-38
Felizes os empregados que o senhor
encontrar acordados quando chegar.
Se pela falta de um só homem, a morte começou a reinar,
muito mais reinarão na vida, pela mediação de um só, Jesus Cristo,
os que recebem o dom gratuito e superabundante da justiça.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 39,7-8a. 8b-9. 10. 17 (R. Cf 8a.9a)
Eis que venho fazer, com prazer, a vossa vontade, Senhor!
Evangelho: Lc 12,35-38
Felizes os empregados que o senhor
encontrar acordados quando chegar.
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