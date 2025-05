[Apr 14, 2021] 109 - Round and around we go - David Weiss [Better Call Daddy]

David claims, "I thought Flat Earth was completely silly and outlandish.I immediately dismissed anyone that mentioned it. But when I was forcedto finally take an honest look is when it completely turned my lifeupside down. I quit my job, became an entrepreneur, found divinity(after being a life-long atheist), and never looked back. Flat Earth isthe most important conversation we all need to be having. Not having itis costing us our mental, spiritual, and personal freedom. Flat Earth ismetaphysical and spiritual."David has been featured on nationally syndicated radio as well as four(4x) on Sam Tripoli's Tin Foil Hat, 4x on Talk is Jericho (ChrisJericho's podcast), Alex Jones INFOwars, and Owen Benjamin along withnumerous other shows.My daddy's reaction can be heard here:Apple podcastsOn SpotifyOn Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL2JldHRlcmNhbGxkYWRkeS9mZWVkLnhtbA/episode/YmV0dGVyY2FsbGRhZGR5LnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL2E4ZWQ1NTEzLWNkYmQtM2QzYy1iZjkwLWI0MDc5YjNhMGY5NQ?sa=X& ;ved=0CAYQkfYCahcKEwiIwM2sxP7vAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQBg&hl=enThe FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRHVenmo: dtweissFaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist Instagram: @TheflatearthpodcastMEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education