© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Troubled Waters - They are STILL Toxifying Our Drinking Water! With Barry Hess Clean Water entrepreneur
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • September 10, 2020
With the JAMA Pediatrics study showing a 10 percentage point baby IQ drop from mothers drinking fluoridated water, the 200 million households stuck with toxified water may finally gain relief. That’s because the EPA has been ordered by a judge to accommodate plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging violation of the Toxic Substances Control Act.
But it’s not just about water Fluoride. We’re stuck drinking also Chlorine, Estrogen, pesticides, and human waste! How in the world are corrupt and incompetent 'health’ officials, and politicians obliged to big business' lust for profits, turning our tap water into a toxic swill?
Barry Hess, the 40-year owner of Empirico Professional Water Treatment Systems, will explore the effects and consequences of purposely-contaminating Public water supplies with manufacturing and agricultural byproducts, and how we can stop this criminal policy!
But it’s not just about water Fluoride. We’re stuck drinking also Chlorine, Estrogen, pesticides, and human waste! How in the world are corrupt and incompetent 'health’ officials, and politicians obliged to big business' lust for profits, turning our tap water into a toxic swill?
Barry Hess, the 40-year owner of Empirico Professional Water Treatment Systems, will explore the effects and consequences of purposely-contaminating Public water supplies with manufacturing and agricultural byproducts, and how we can stop this criminal policy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.