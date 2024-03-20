Create New Account
Planet Fitness Losing Lots of Money
American Family Association
Published 18 hours ago

Tim Wildmon and Abraham Hamilton, III talk about a recent incident at a Planet Fitness facility wherein a woman reported a man in the women's restroom. Why was he in there? What did the woman do? What was the response by Planet Fitness? 

Keywords
afaplanet fitnessafr

