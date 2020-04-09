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Who is The Woman in the Wilderness in Revelation 12?
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33 views • April 09, 2020
This video unravels the real meaning of the woman in the wilderness mentioned in Revelation 12, and looks at a few important points to aid us in understanding the woman in the revelation. Planet alignment relating to the 23rd September Revelation 12 signs beg the question: Who is this woman in heaven?
The lies of the Catholic church promote a false Mary, but it does not destroy the validity of the virgin Mary and her connection to the woman in the Revelation. This woman represents a remnant of the tribes of Israel, some of whom will make up the virgin army - 144,00 faithful followers of Jesus who are miraculously protected in the last days. Throughout the Old and New Testaments, God was always able to give and remove His promise depending on the faithfulness of the people, and the same is true today. If you want to obtain God's promise, follow the teachings of Jesus, the Manchild, who will one day rule the world with a rod of iron.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
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CREDITS
01. God the Father 09 by Waiting for The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. Queen_Elizabeth_II_1959 by Unknown / Library and Archives Canadahttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. Second Coming Jesus 08" by Waiting for the Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. [ O ] Johann Friedrich Overbeck - Christ in the House of Mary and Martha (1815) by cea +
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
05. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 12 by Waiting For the Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
06. Annunciation 48 by Waiting For the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
07. Shepherds 11by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Shepherds 22 by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. HOLE by Waiting For the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. Flight to Egypt 20 by Waiting For the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. STEELE SAVAGE by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12. OTTO ADOLPH STEMLER" by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. Head of Christ. artist: Ariel Agemian" by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. The Good Shepherd 30 by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
15. Face of Jesus by Waiting for the Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16. Second Coming Jesus 28 by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
17. Doc To The Doctor by JDHancockhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18. young jesus teaches in the temple 720p eng by Wendy LeverseeYouTube (Creative Commons)
19. Mary, the Mother of Jesus - An Elect Lady by TheLDSLife - I Am A MormonYouTube (Creative Commons)
20. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
21. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
The lies of the Catholic church promote a false Mary, but it does not destroy the validity of the virgin Mary and her connection to the woman in the Revelation. This woman represents a remnant of the tribes of Israel, some of whom will make up the virgin army - 144,00 faithful followers of Jesus who are miraculously protected in the last days. Throughout the Old and New Testaments, God was always able to give and remove His promise depending on the faithfulness of the people, and the same is true today. If you want to obtain God's promise, follow the teachings of Jesus, the Manchild, who will one day rule the world with a rod of iron.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
CREDITS
01. God the Father 09 by Waiting for The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
02. Queen_Elizabeth_II_1959 by Unknown / Library and Archives Canadahttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. Second Coming Jesus 08" by Waiting for the Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
04. [ O ] Johann Friedrich Overbeck - Christ in the House of Mary and Martha (1815) by cea +
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
05. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 12 by Waiting For the Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
06. Annunciation 48 by Waiting For the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
07. Shepherds 11by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Shepherds 22 by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. HOLE by Waiting For the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. Flight to Egypt 20 by Waiting For the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
11. STEELE SAVAGE by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12. OTTO ADOLPH STEMLER" by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
13. Head of Christ. artist: Ariel Agemian" by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14. The Good Shepherd 30 by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
15. Face of Jesus by Waiting for the Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16. Second Coming Jesus 28 by Waiting For The Wordhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
17. Doc To The Doctor by JDHancockhttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18. young jesus teaches in the temple 720p eng by Wendy LeverseeYouTube (Creative Commons)
19. Mary, the Mother of Jesus - An Elect Lady by TheLDSLife - I Am A MormonYouTube (Creative Commons)
20. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
21. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
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