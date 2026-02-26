Israel Holds All the Cards in Trump's Iran Negotiations - Max Blumenthal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We will fight for Israel 100 percent, 1,000 percent. It will be there forever."
- Donald Trump
"I'm not doing it for us, I'm doing it for the world. And these are radicalized people. They cannot have a nuclear weapon."
- Trump on Iran.
“And look, I guess in a certain way I’m the father of the vaccine
because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine
months was a miracle.”
- Donald J. Trump
"The last goal is to shape the emerging world order, to which end the
US had to speed up the end of the present one by shaking the global
economy to its core."
~ Donald J. Trump
Mirrored - MediaGiant
