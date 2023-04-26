Create New Account
Technocracy: What Comes Next? Episode 1 - The Greater Reset, the Blessed Hope
Belt of Truth - Scott Ritsema
Published 19 hours ago

For thousands of years a controversy has raged between Satan and Christ over the authority of God. "You will be like God... You will not surely die... I will ascend..."

Where the God of the Bible is a God of freedom, the adversary seeks the opposite - enslavement of body, mind and soul.

It's death versus life. Darkness versus light. Demoralization versus hope.

Keywords
bibleprophecynew world ordertechnocracyworld governmentklaus schwabharari

