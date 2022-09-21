Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5x8 Handout Explained
20 views
channel image
White Horse Media
Published 2 months ago |

White Horse Media's latest version of our "Ten Commandments/Gospel/Prophecy 5x8 Handout" contains a QR Code that tech-savvy recipients of the handout can easily scan. When they do, they will see this short, stunning video explaining the pictures on the handout and the entire history of the human race from the creation of the world to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ centered in our loving Savior's incredible sacrifice nearly two thousand years ago for our sins on that cruel cross. We hope this God-ordained handout will eventually be printed by the millions! Now available for FREE (you pay for shipping) from White Horse Media.


https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/5x8-card-resources/


Keywords
ten commandmentssteve wohlbergwhite horse media

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket