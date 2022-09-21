5x8 Handout Explained

White Horse Media's latest version of our "Ten Commandments/Gospel/Prophecy 5x8 Handout" contains a QR Code that tech-savvy recipients of the handout can easily scan. When they do, they will see this short, stunning video explaining the pictures on the handout and the entire history of the human race from the creation of the world to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ centered in our loving Savior's incredible sacrifice nearly two thousand years ago for our sins on that cruel cross. We hope this God-ordained handout will eventually be printed by the millions! Now available for FREE (you pay for shipping) from White Horse Media.





https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/5x8-card-resources/



