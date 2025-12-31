(Style: Rootsy Americana | Tempo: Mid-tempo driving groove) [Verse 1] (Resonator guitar enters with a dusty, metallic twang. A lightly brushed snare and a woody upright bass provide a steady, walking rhythm. The sound is sparse and wide.) In the heart of Arizona, under wide-open skies There’s a fire in the forge and a look in their eyes Dawson Knives, the name echoes, through the canyons and the sand In the halls of craftsmanship, by a steady, honest hand Creating blades that stand the test of time and of a man. [Chorus] (Warm organ pads swell deeply. Harmonized vocals add a rich layer. A gritty, roots-rock electric guitar riff kicks in, driving the energy upward.) Dawson Knives, quality fixed blades A hundred percent American made In every swipe and every slice A tale of pride, a tool of light From the forest to the city, from the sea to mountains high A blade that tells the story of a dream that’ll never die. [Verse 2] (Mandolin flourishes dance around the vocal melody. A subtle slide guitar wails softly in the background, adding a haunting, melodic texture.) Swords that sing like poetry, in a motion smooth and bright Knives that speak of grace and power, in the middle of the fight Bowies whisper stories of the wild and the untamed Each one rare and born of fire, never twice the same Artisans and iron, where the spirit is reclaimed. [Bridge] (The drums pull back to a steady, tense kick-drum pulse. A soulful, bluesy lead guitar takes center stage, building tension with slow, deliberate bends.) They’re not just tools for cutting, no, they’re works of art Crafted for the legacy, for every maker’s heart A testament to iron will, to ingenuity and skill A symbol of a nation that is standing, standing still. [Final Chorus] (Full-band explosion. Layered guitars, heavy organ, and soaring vocal harmonies create a wall of sound.) Dawson Knives, quality fixed blades A hundred percent American made In every swipe and every slice A tale of pride, a tool of light From the forest to the city, from the sea to mountains high A blade that tells the story of a dream that’ll never die. [Outro] (A tight, rhythmic instrumental finish. The electric guitar and resonator lock into a final riff. One sharp, synchronized hit on the snare to end.) So here’s to the legacy, and the anvil where it fell A piece of America… standing tall… and doing well.