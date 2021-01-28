Peter Breggin MD Interviews Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko, MD

This interview deeply moved me. From science to God, from the personal to the metaphysical, Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko inspires us and gives us insights such as I have rarely experienced in my life. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions of lives, are being saved because this one doctor managed to communicate to the world how to successfully treat the early stages of COVID-19. Had he been better listened to in America—and there is still time—we would not be enduring such a devastating pandemic. Fought all the way by the vested interests in medicine, industry and politics, and struggling with physical illness of his own while caring for a family with 8 children, he has inspired those of us who are standing up for the proper treatment of COVID-19 and against overpowering worldwide predatory forces. A physician and scientist, he speaks eloquently about the centrality of God in his life and may help you to transform your own life.