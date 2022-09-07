THE Earth Disaster Documentary

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487,190 views Dec 25, 2021 The Most Important Items Combined Into One Video | No more "Watch the dozens of videos", no more "Go watch the series playlist"... now there is ONE catch-up video for the earth catastrophe cycle... share it wisely. First, combine Chan Thomas, Charles Hapgood, Major White, August Dunning, Robert Felix, Robert Shoch, Albert Einstein, Randall Carlson and Douglas Vogt. Then, combine mythology, religion, 4 fields of astrophysics, 8 fields of geophysics, archeology and paleontology. Then add on the signs of the disaster unfolding now on earth, the other planets, the sun, nearby stars... and realize that the cycle timing is perfectly due again now. It's coming. Are you ready?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihwoIlxHI3Q&list=PLHSoxioQtwZf1-8QeggXIVdZ-abyJXaO1
https://magneticreversal.org/
https://spaceweathernews.com/
https://quakewatch.net/predictioncenter/
https://www.history.com/news/deadliest-tsunami-2004-indian-ocean
And for you Flat earth trolls, show me a satellite image of Earth before crapping through your mouth your no evidence ridiculous bullshit your bot farm spams puts out.