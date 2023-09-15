Create New Account
JOHN RICH: “I WON’T BE A FISH ON A HOOK” FOR BIG PHARMA
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published a day ago

Legendary country music superstar, John Rich, joins Del to discuss how speaking out against COVID-19 testing and vaccine mandates changed his career and how he managed to stay true to his convictions despite the overwhelming pressure to tow the line. 


