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What Is A Woman?
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174 views • March 24, 2022
SCOTUS Ignoramus: “I’m Not A Biologist”
* Supreme Court nominee refuses to define “woman”.
* [Bidan]: get me a black woman for the court.
* Dems don’t actually care what biologists think.
* We were told to believe all women.
* [Bidan]: you can’t raise your hand to a woman.
* Lawyers need to be able to define “man” and “woman”.
* Team Trump saw this crackdown coming.
* Few are brave enough to admit what’s happening.
* We need to stop pretending biology isn’t real.
* The point of the trans movement isn’t to convince anyone of that; the point is to make the rest of us repeat a lie.
* If they can make you pretend to believe something you know is untrue, they’ve won.
* The truth is no longer a valid defense?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301653843001
* Supreme Court nominee refuses to define “woman”.
* [Bidan]: get me a black woman for the court.
* Dems don’t actually care what biologists think.
* We were told to believe all women.
* [Bidan]: you can’t raise your hand to a woman.
* Lawyers need to be able to define “man” and “woman”.
* Team Trump saw this crackdown coming.
* Few are brave enough to admit what’s happening.
* We need to stop pretending biology isn’t real.
* The point of the trans movement isn’t to convince anyone of that; the point is to make the rest of us repeat a lie.
* If they can make you pretend to believe something you know is untrue, they’ve won.
* The truth is no longer a valid defense?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301653843001
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