© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Grandma, The Home Fixit Show
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • May 13, 2021
I came across an old video my little brother made with my Grandma way back in 1989. He had an old VHS recorder, wrote a script, and my Grandma played along. She was the best!
In this video she is hosting the Home Fixit Show. DIY all the way!!!
I hope you enjoy this video. It was a joy having her for a Grandma!
_________________________________________
My little Brother (Chaz Marler) on YouTube now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyJrNhIkqc4&;list=PLHvfN_pNBj_EdHlYHTJGulLxsBhU8IgCt
_______________________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
In this video she is hosting the Home Fixit Show. DIY all the way!!!
I hope you enjoy this video. It was a joy having her for a Grandma!
_________________________________________
My little Brother (Chaz Marler) on YouTube now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyJrNhIkqc4&;list=PLHvfN_pNBj_EdHlYHTJGulLxsBhU8IgCt
_______________________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.