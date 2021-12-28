WILL WE RECAPTURE OUR REPUBLIC? | Devolution Part I

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SPECIAL GUEST: • PATEL PATRIOT https://www.devolution.link/
SHOW DESCRIPTION:
The signs are all there. The clues have been left behind. Are MAGA patriots the only ones who see that President Trump possibly outsmarted them all? Tonight We explore the concept of Devolution with Patel Patriot who has painstakenly broken down in granular details the supporting evidence of what appears to be a master plan set in motion to expose the deep state and recapture our Republic. Has devolution been set in motion?
Patel Patriot joins Ann Vandersteel
STEELTRUTH WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST https://www.steeltruth.com