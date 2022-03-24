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X22 Report A 03. 23. 22.
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0 view • March 24, 2022
Ep. 2733a - It Has Begun, Fake News Begins To Protect The Fed, Already Failed
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Wages are not keeping up with inflation and fuel costs. The [CB] pushes their great reset/green new deal, the people are not going along with it. Removing the federal reserve note has begun, Russia demands payment in local currency. Fake news begins protecting the Fed.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The UltraBright Floodlight That Preppers Love: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
Wages are not keeping up with inflation and fuel costs. The [CB] pushes their great reset/green new deal, the people are not going along with it. Removing the federal reserve note has begun, Russia demands payment in local currency. Fake news begins protecting the Fed.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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