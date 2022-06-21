Phony - Short Video

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There is a major problem in our world today. It is that people claim to believe one thing, but do the exact opposite. The problem starts in each individual. Do we really believe what we say we do or are we just putting on a self-righteous show?
For a longer video click the link to watch a video called "Sincerity": https://bit.ly/30fV0A2
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