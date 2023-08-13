Matt Walsh Clip || Police Arrest An Autistic Teenager For 'Homophobia' | Ep. 1203
Today on the Matt Walsh Show, an autistic girl in the UK was dragged out of her home and arrested for making an allegedly "homophobic" comment. Freedom of speech doesn't exist across most of the western world, and our country is headed in the same direction.
Also, the new CEO of Twitter explains their new content moderation policies. I have concerns. Suicide reaches an all time high, and nobody seems interested in talking about what's really driving the problem. And a blue collar folk singer who lives out in the woods in Virginia has gone massively viral with his new song. We'll play a clip for you and you'll see why.
Full Ep.1203:
https://rumble.com/v36ls0w-police-arrest-an-autistic-teenager-for-homophobia-ep.-1203.html
Click here to join the member exclusive portion of my show: https://utm.io/ueSEm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.