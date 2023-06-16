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The "necessary" depopulation of Planet Earth, down to one billion—an 87.5% reduction
Prominent Club of Rome member, Dennis Meadows, hopes the "necessary" depopulation of Planet Earth, down to one billion—an 87.5% reduction from today's population—can "occur in a civil way"."
The planet can support something like a billion people, maybe two billion, depending on…
https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1669664427300233217?s=20