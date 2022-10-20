Quo Vadis





Oct 17, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia on the Martyrdom of the Church:





My dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My beloved children, today my Son is with you, in agony, but full of love for everyone.





My children, many ask for signs, but what signs do you want when from the mouth of some comes smoke and not the word of God?





Furthermore, you ask and ask without ever giving thanks for all that you have.





Pray for the Church that is tasting its martyrdom: pray, my children, because the world is enveloped by darkness and you must be recognizable as shining lights, going forward in the truth of God’s word.





My children, you are not in a time where you are allowed to lose yourselves in frivolous things, for the Son of Man is going to be with you.





I ask you to carry your cross with love through your purification on earth: if you carry it with joy you will have great rewards, but if you carry it with despair you will not able to experience the promised joy.





Pray concerning volcanoes.





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Sacred Scripture adds:





Concerning times and seasons, brethren, you have no need for anything to be written to you.





For you yourselves know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief at night.





When people are saying, “Peace and security, ” then sudden disaster comes upon them, like labor pains upon a pregnant woman, and they will not escape.





But you, brothers and sisters, are not in darkness, for that day to overtake you like a thief.





For all of you are children of the light and children of the day.





We are not of the night or of the darkness.





Therefore, let us not sleep as the rest do, but let us stay alert and sober.





Those who sleep go to sleep at night, and those who are drunk, get drunk at night.





But since we are of the day, let us be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith, and love and the helmet that is hope for salvation.





For God did not destine us for wrath, but to gain salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ, who died for us, so that whether we are awake or asleep we may live together with him.





Therefore, encourage one another and build one another up, as indeed you do (First Thessalonians 5:1-11).





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imsY-Tbi1r8



