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INTERNATIONAL COURT VERDICT BY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMON LAW COURT OF JUSTICE (MIRRORED)
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442 views • January 23, 2022
INTERNATIONAL COURT VERDICT BY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMON LAW COURT OF JUSTICE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yXqawiptQaGg/
The verdict by the International Common Law Court of Justice authorizes every man and woman on the planet to seize and destroy any covid-19 paraphernalia to prevent any further mass murders. The Court’s verdict sentences seventy-five individuals to life imprisonment, seizing their assets and disestablishing their corporations, and lawfully prohibits the further manufacture, sale, or use of their COVID vaccines as “products of medical genocide and mass murder”.
https://commonlaw.earth/iclcj-verdict-and-sentence/
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yXqawiptQaGg/
The verdict by the International Common Law Court of Justice authorizes every man and woman on the planet to seize and destroy any covid-19 paraphernalia to prevent any further mass murders. The Court’s verdict sentences seventy-five individuals to life imprisonment, seizing their assets and disestablishing their corporations, and lawfully prohibits the further manufacture, sale, or use of their COVID vaccines as “products of medical genocide and mass murder”.
https://commonlaw.earth/iclcj-verdict-and-sentence/
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