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WAR CORRESPONDENTS UNDER FIRE - 031622
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101 views • March 16, 2022
Here is the translation of the words found with this video.
WAR CORRESPONDENTS UNDER FIRE⚡️
In this video you can see how war correspondents came under fire in the settlement of Popasnaya by Ukrainian forces who were shelling a residential area there.
War correspondents, filming a report with civilians in Popasna, came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
WAR CORRESPONDENTS UNDER FIRE⚡️
In this video you can see how war correspondents came under fire in the settlement of Popasnaya by Ukrainian forces who were shelling a residential area there.
War correspondents, filming a report with civilians in Popasna, came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Keywords
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