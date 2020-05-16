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TEEN REACTS TO TRANSGENDER POPULARITY/ LGBT INDOCTRINATION AND ROGD: Gay agenda in schools
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232 views • May 16, 2020
Teen Reacts to TRANSGENDER POPULARITY/ LGBT education ROGD during corona epidemic! TRY NOT TO CRINGE: Gay Agenda in schools!
R.O.G.D. stands for Rapid Onset Gender Disphoria
Thanks to Soph for the stuff on autogynephilia
watch out for indoctrination
PLEASE "LIKE" THIS VIDEO, it really helps me get my message along. I wrote this hoping to help people see that some stuff is getting very extreme in schools. I'm lucky I'm homeschooled. But what about other kids??
Subscribe to my Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cringepanda and watch the original version
Thank you,
ADMIRAL PANDA (aka Barbara4u2c2)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cringe_panda
GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/xkpt5g
FURTHER READING:
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00332925.2017.1350804
https://www.reddit.com/r/detrans/
R.O.G.D. stands for Rapid Onset Gender Disphoria
Thanks to Soph for the stuff on autogynephilia
watch out for indoctrination
PLEASE "LIKE" THIS VIDEO, it really helps me get my message along. I wrote this hoping to help people see that some stuff is getting very extreme in schools. I'm lucky I'm homeschooled. But what about other kids??
Subscribe to my Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cringepanda and watch the original version
Thank you,
ADMIRAL PANDA (aka Barbara4u2c2)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cringe_panda
GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/xkpt5g
FURTHER READING:
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00332925.2017.1350804
https://www.reddit.com/r/detrans/
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