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Tube Strike: London comes to a standstill, nearly 200 flights cancelled | World news |
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561 views • June 06, 2022
A major London tube strike is underway, it'll go on until Tuesday morning. The London underground is advising people not to travel if they can avoid doing so and to work from home if possible. At least, 4,000 staff members have walked out over issues around job cuts.
Also watch this:
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Also watch this:
https://bit.ly/3x6dh0O
https://bit.ly/3PZTVSj
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