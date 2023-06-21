https://gettr.com/post/p2k4e208c8e
0617 Murderous Cyberattack brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP1)
Lady May的船长在一份声明中说：Lady May 在开往乔治华盛顿大桥时，船首和船尾的推进器突然失灵。
Lady May's captain said in a statement: Lady May was heading for the George Washington Bridge when the bow and stern thrusters suddenly failed.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@s7gril @mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.