Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lady May's captain said in a statement: Lady May was heading for the George Washington Bridge when the bow and stern thrusters suddenly failed
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
908 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published Yesterday

https://gettr.com/post/p2k4e208c8e

0617 Murderous Cyberattack brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP1)

Lady May的船长在一份声明中说：Lady May 在开往乔治华盛顿大桥时，船首和船尾的推进器突然失灵。

Lady May's captain said in a statement: Lady May was heading for the George Washington Bridge when the bow and stern thrusters suddenly failed.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@s7gril @mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket