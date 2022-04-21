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Campaign launch for Diane Demetre, Lib Dems candidate for Moncrieff.
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33 views • April 21, 2022
Campaign launch for The Liberal Democrats candidate for the federal electorate of Moncrieff, Diane Demetre.
Robina, Qld, Australia. 20th April, 2022.
The Liberal Democrats are a Libertarian based political party contesting the upcoming federal election in Australia.
Check out their ten point freedom manifesto ~ https://www.ldp.org.au/freedom
https://dianedemetreldp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/dianedemetrelibdems
Special thanks to Spaghetti and Jazz for providing the venue ~ https://www.facebook.com/spaghettiandjazz
http://www.spaghettiandjazz.com.au/
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Robina, Qld, Australia. 20th April, 2022.
The Liberal Democrats are a Libertarian based political party contesting the upcoming federal election in Australia.
Check out their ten point freedom manifesto ~ https://www.ldp.org.au/freedom
https://dianedemetreldp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/dianedemetrelibdems
Special thanks to Spaghetti and Jazz for providing the venue ~ https://www.facebook.com/spaghettiandjazz
http://www.spaghettiandjazz.com.au/
STAY FREE!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
All rights reserved.
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