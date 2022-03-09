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Criminal: The Federal "Equitable Sharing" Asset Forfeiture Program
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81 views • March 09, 2022
In 1984, a Senator from Delaware who now lives in the White House helped create the federal civil asset forfeiture program known as “equitable sharing.” Learn what it is, how it works, and how it’s used to circumvent state restrictions on asset forfeiture, which is legalized government robbery.
Path to Liberty: March 9, 2022
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Path to Liberty: March 9, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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