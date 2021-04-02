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FBI Attempts To Recruit Former Green Beret to Infiltrate Oath Keepers, Proudboys
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41 views • April 02, 2021
Learn how occupied government agencies (like the Federal Bureau of INTIMIDATION) manipulate patriots into infiltrating the very groups meant to protect America. Former special forces operator Jeremy Brown breaks down what they’re doing…and what We The People can do about it. SHARE this critical intel.
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Please support us below
Patriot Supply https://tinyurl.com/SNPFOOD
Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic https://tinyurl.com/SN-Tonic
PayPal Donate https://paypal.me/pools/c/8x4XgIaeFY
Discover The Forgotten Power of Plants with Nicole Apelian https://tinyurl.com/snbook
https://subjectivenation911com.wordpress.com/
Contact us [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/subjectivenation911
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