© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Hodkinson — ‘This is the Greatest Hoax ever Perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public’
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • November 29, 2020
“But more to the point I’m currently the chairman of a biotechnology company in North Carolina selling a COVID-19 test and you might say that I know a little bit about all this.
The bottom line is simply this. There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It’s outrageous. This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.
There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus other than protecting older more vulnerable people.”
— Dr Roger Hodkinson (CEO and Medical Director at Western Medical Assessments)
Sharing = Endorsement.
FULL DETAILS & TRANSCRIPT: https://dryburgh.com/dr-hodkinson/
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
QUANTIFIED HEALTH, WELLNESS & AGING PODCAST:
https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com
"You want optimal health and wellness. To live longer. To slow or reverse aging. To reduce future disease risk, and to detect health issues early. Healthcare isn’t meeting these needs. They'll be met by an emerging new sector. Bimonthly, Lee S Dryburgh hosts a pioneer for an in-depth discussion."
The bottom line is simply this. There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It’s outrageous. This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.
There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus other than protecting older more vulnerable people.”
— Dr Roger Hodkinson (CEO and Medical Director at Western Medical Assessments)
Sharing = Endorsement.
FULL DETAILS & TRANSCRIPT: https://dryburgh.com/dr-hodkinson/
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
QUANTIFIED HEALTH, WELLNESS & AGING PODCAST:
https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com
"You want optimal health and wellness. To live longer. To slow or reverse aging. To reduce future disease risk, and to detect health issues early. Healthcare isn’t meeting these needs. They'll be met by an emerging new sector. Bimonthly, Lee S Dryburgh hosts a pioneer for an in-depth discussion."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.