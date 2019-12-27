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Σιωνικός Ελεγχος του Νου/Zionic mind control
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2459 views • December 27, 2019
Ενα 10λεπτο πολύ περιεκτικό και με στοιχεία και αλήθειες. Ελπίζω να μην ξεχνάτε να τα κοινοποιείτε αυτά... πρέπει να συνειδητοποιεί ο κόσμος τι παίζει, γιατί όταν αυτή η ΓΝΩΣΗ και κυρίως η ΕΠΙΓΝΩΣΗ, ΕΝΤΥΠΩΘΕΙ ΣΤΟ ΥΠΟΣΥΝΕΙΔΗΤΟ, ΤΟΤΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΑΠΟΚΡΟΥΕΙ ΠΟΛΛΑ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΑ ΤΑ ΦΡΙΚΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΜΑΣ ΕΚΠΕΜΠΟΥΝ... ΟΤΑΝ ΔΕ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΟΥΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΝΟΙΧΤΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΕΥΑΛΩΤΟΙ Σ'ΑΥΤΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΑΚΤΙΝΟΒΟΛΙΕΣ κι αυτό είναι πολύ σημαντικό και για την προστασία μας και για τα λογικά μας
topic στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=301564#p301564
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
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twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
topic στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=301564#p301564
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
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