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The demands of the global resistance against the genocidal Coronavirus measures
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72 views • September 08, 2021
The demands of the global resistance against the genocidal Coronavirus measures
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/the-demands-of-the-global-resistance-against-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
Main population reduction methods:
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/main-population-reduction-methods
Pfizer document that proves their "vaccine" is self spreading:
https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
Potential for False Positive Results with Antigen Tests for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 - Letter to Clinical Laboratory Staff and Health Care Providers | FDA
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/letters-health-care-providers/potential-false-positive-results-antigen-tests-rapid-detection-sars-cov-2-letter-clinical-laboratory
Clarification of OSHA's requirement for breathing air to have at least 19.5 percent oxygen content. | Occupational Safety and Health Administration
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
OSHA states, "Cloth face coverings and surgical masks do not protect against infectious illness" — THE HEALTHY AMERICAN™
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/osha
Cal/OSHA Safety and Health Guidance: COVID-19 Infection Prevention for Logistics Employers and Employees
https://dir.ca.gov/dosh/coronavirus/COVID-19-Infection-Prevention-in-Logistics.pdf
Carbon dioxide re‐breathing with close fitting face respirator masks - Fletcher - 2006 - Anaesthesia - Wiley Online Library
https://associationofanaesthetists-publications.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/j.1365-2044.2006.04767.x
Masks-false-safety-and-real-dangers-Part-1-Friable-mask-particulate-and-lung-vulnerability.pdf
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Masks-false-safety-and-real-dangers-Part-1-Friable-mask-particulate-and-lung-vulnerability.pdf
Cached Pages - Get the cached page of any URL
http://www.cachedpages.com/
Killer COVID-19 Masks? The Truth About Trapped Carbon Dioxide | Hartford HealthCare
http://web.archive.org/web/20210328232136/https://hartfordhealthcare.org/about-us/news-press/news-detail?articleid=26712&;publicId=395
Face masks are lethal! THE EVIDENCE
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Face-masks-are-lethal!-The-evidence:1
DEL BIGTREE - THE HIGHWIRE - MASKS TOXIC For CHILDREN TESTS PROVE
https://odysee.com/@TruthVault:0/MASKS-TOXIC-For-CHILDREN-TESTS-PROVE:4
Serious Concerns Over Masks and Carbon Dioxide Levels - Health Freedom Idaho
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/serious-concerns-over-masks-and-carbon-dioxide-levels/
Carbon Dioxide Detection and Indoor Air Quality Control -- Occupational Health & Safety
https://ohsonline.com/Articles/2016/04/01/Carbon-Dioxide-Detection-and-Indoor-Air-Quality-Control.aspx?Page=2
Carbon dioxide increases with face masks but remains below short-term NIOSH limits - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33858372/
Fact Check-Masks do not expose children to dangerous levels of carbon dioxide | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-masks-children-idUSL1N2P929B
OSHA Addresses Inaccurate Claims that Face Coverings Cause Wearer Harm -- Occupational Health & Safety
https://ohsonline.com/articles/2020/08/06/osha-addresses-inaccurate-claims-that-face-coverings-cause-wearer-harm.aspx
Two boys drop dead in China while wearing masks during gym class
https://nypost.com/2020/05/06/two-boys-drop-dead-in-china-while-wearing-masks-during-gym-class/
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/the-demands-of-the-global-resistance-against-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
Main population reduction methods:
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/main-population-reduction-methods
Pfizer document that proves their "vaccine" is self spreading:
https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
Potential for False Positive Results with Antigen Tests for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 - Letter to Clinical Laboratory Staff and Health Care Providers | FDA
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/letters-health-care-providers/potential-false-positive-results-antigen-tests-rapid-detection-sars-cov-2-letter-clinical-laboratory
Clarification of OSHA's requirement for breathing air to have at least 19.5 percent oxygen content. | Occupational Safety and Health Administration
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
OSHA states, "Cloth face coverings and surgical masks do not protect against infectious illness" — THE HEALTHY AMERICAN™
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/osha
Cal/OSHA Safety and Health Guidance: COVID-19 Infection Prevention for Logistics Employers and Employees
https://dir.ca.gov/dosh/coronavirus/COVID-19-Infection-Prevention-in-Logistics.pdf
Carbon dioxide re‐breathing with close fitting face respirator masks - Fletcher - 2006 - Anaesthesia - Wiley Online Library
https://associationofanaesthetists-publications.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/j.1365-2044.2006.04767.x
Masks-false-safety-and-real-dangers-Part-1-Friable-mask-particulate-and-lung-vulnerability.pdf
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Masks-false-safety-and-real-dangers-Part-1-Friable-mask-particulate-and-lung-vulnerability.pdf
Cached Pages - Get the cached page of any URL
http://www.cachedpages.com/
Killer COVID-19 Masks? The Truth About Trapped Carbon Dioxide | Hartford HealthCare
http://web.archive.org/web/20210328232136/https://hartfordhealthcare.org/about-us/news-press/news-detail?articleid=26712&;publicId=395
Face masks are lethal! THE EVIDENCE
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Face-masks-are-lethal!-The-evidence:1
DEL BIGTREE - THE HIGHWIRE - MASKS TOXIC For CHILDREN TESTS PROVE
https://odysee.com/@TruthVault:0/MASKS-TOXIC-For-CHILDREN-TESTS-PROVE:4
Serious Concerns Over Masks and Carbon Dioxide Levels - Health Freedom Idaho
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/serious-concerns-over-masks-and-carbon-dioxide-levels/
Carbon Dioxide Detection and Indoor Air Quality Control -- Occupational Health & Safety
https://ohsonline.com/Articles/2016/04/01/Carbon-Dioxide-Detection-and-Indoor-Air-Quality-Control.aspx?Page=2
Carbon dioxide increases with face masks but remains below short-term NIOSH limits - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33858372/
Fact Check-Masks do not expose children to dangerous levels of carbon dioxide | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-masks-children-idUSL1N2P929B
OSHA Addresses Inaccurate Claims that Face Coverings Cause Wearer Harm -- Occupational Health & Safety
https://ohsonline.com/articles/2020/08/06/osha-addresses-inaccurate-claims-that-face-coverings-cause-wearer-harm.aspx
Two boys drop dead in China while wearing masks during gym class
https://nypost.com/2020/05/06/two-boys-drop-dead-in-china-while-wearing-masks-during-gym-class/
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