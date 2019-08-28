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WaPo Asks Why China Sends Their Kids to US College; But Why Do Conservatives & Christians Do It?
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152 views • August 28, 2019
Washington Post thinks it strange that China would send its “red royalty” kids to college in the US. But do the colleges really differ from the fascist views of China? A better question is why do professing Christians & conservatives embrace the institutional indoctrination of government schools.
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