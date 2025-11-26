Fun Faith-Inspired Fashion, Ethically Made, with Anti-Trafficking Mission - Lauren Holland

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lauren Holland has shown that fashion can carry a purpose far deeper than glitz and glamor, it can become a way to witness and share the hope of the Gospel. As founder and creative director of Tiny Revival Clothing Co., Lauren blends beauty with mission. With a passionate commitment to rescuing trafficked young women and children, her company creates ethically made clothing featuring stunning, hand-painted designs, while donating a portion of proceeds to rescue efforts. Lauren’s journey began during her fashion school years, when the Lord led her away from the industry and toward the vital work of helping trafficked victims. Years later, God used her talent to design creations that bring Scripture to life and are crafted for babies through adults in an inclusive range of sizes.
TAKEAWAYS
Many foreign fashion companies pay their workers next to nothing to manufacture clothing while enduring horrible working conditions
Overseas clothing production is often linked to slave labor for both children and adults
Sex trafficking is one major form of exploitation, and often includes labor trafficking
