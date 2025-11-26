BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fun Faith-Inspired Fashion, Ethically Made, with Anti-Trafficking Mission - Lauren Holland
Counter Culture Mom
422 followers
10 views • 1 day ago


Lauren Holland has shown that fashion can carry a purpose far deeper than glitz and glamor, it can become a way to witness and share the hope of the Gospel. As founder and creative director of Tiny Revival Clothing Co., Lauren blends beauty with mission. With a passionate commitment to rescuing trafficked young women and children, her company creates ethically made clothing featuring stunning, hand-painted designs, while donating a portion of proceeds to rescue efforts. Lauren’s journey began during her fashion school years, when the Lord led her away from the industry and toward the vital work of helping trafficked victims. Years later, God used her talent to design creations that bring Scripture to life and are crafted for babies through adults in an inclusive range of sizes.



TAKEAWAYS


Many foreign fashion companies pay their workers next to nothing to manufacture clothing while enduring horrible working conditions


Overseas clothing production is often linked to slave labor for both children and adults


Sex trafficking is one major form of exploitation, and often includes labor trafficking


Go to TinyRevival.com and save 10 percent off your order with codeword TINA at checkout



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Angel Guild Membership sale: http://angel.com/tinag

David movie trailer: https://youtu.be/cyBHli_akQw

Tiny Revival Clothing (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Christmas PJ’s video: https://bit.ly/3K9t4oT

Bedtime video: https://bit.ly/4i3Ur0h

Garment Factory Fire Kills 16: https://bit.ly/4ofH2DM


🔗 CONNECT WITH TINY REVIVAL

Website: https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tinyrevivalco

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tinyrevivalco

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tinyrevival


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#CounterCultureMom #TinaGriffin #TheCounterCultureMomShow #LaurenHolland #EndSexTrafficking #StopHumanTrafficking #FightHumanTrafficking #NoMoreTrafficking #EndModernSlavery #HumanTraffickingAwareness #FreedomFirst #ProtectChildren #SayNoToTrafficking #BreakTheChains #EthicalFashion #SustainableStyle #ConsciousClothing #FairTradeFashion #EcoFriendlyFashion #BibleKidsClothing #FaithFilledFashion #ChristianKidsWear #ScriptureStyle #GodlyApparelForKids


Keywords
gospeltraffickingchristianbabieswomenfashiondonationeco friendlylauren hollandtiny revival clothingkids clothesgodly apparel
