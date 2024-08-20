© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Ministry of Defense publishes footage of a Ukrainian Armed Forces column destroyed by marines in the Kursk region.
This looks like it may go with the last video.
Adding: During the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 4,130 servicemen, 58 tanks — Russian Defense Ministry