Knights of the Garter "Ceremony or Commonwealth Games Ritual" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Fmr 2nd. LT Scott Bennett & Host Jessica Knock

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Join Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Fmr 2nd LT. Scott Bennett & host Jessica Knock where they examine:
- Global Current Events
- United Kingdom: Commonwealth Games: Was it a "Ceremony or Ritual"?
- New Zealand Mandates
- Ukraine Origin of C19
- USA Firm Funding Biological Military Activity
- Due to Popular Demand: and what caused a two week ban on YouTube, "18 USC QUO WARRANTO" - The Next Step after it's SERVED.
SOURCES:
https://amazingworministries.org/2022/08/02/baal-worship-in-plan-sight-at-the-birmingham-england-2022-commonwealth-opening-ceremony/
https://bioclandestine.substack.com/p/russian-mildeclares-ukraine-orign
https://www.urmedium.com/c/presstv/109218
https://bioclandestine.substack.com/p/ukraine-adopts-historic-nazi-tactic?utm_source=post_embed&utm_medium=web