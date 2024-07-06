0706-2024—Special Savings Just for You!

Lynn talks about the July 2024 specials with great savings for you. The “heavenlies” are on on special as well as all the “Healthys”. Be sure to check our home page for the monthly special for savings: https://plasmaenergysolution.com .

A summary of upcoming videos with Sabrina Wallace and Juxtaposition1: https://rumble.com/v55lkfq-channel-update-coming-attractions-biodigital-convergence.html

Here’s an important summary of the effects of jabs over years before and after 2021. You won’t want to miss this!

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/inject-nothing

Dr. Joe Dispenza: unlocking the secret power of Gratitude https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZdsSlA3bzc

Don’t forget that we have lots of information for you in our many videos, blogs, free reports, FAQs and Testimonials on the website above. This is the source of the report about drinking enough water daily: https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=15335 .

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.