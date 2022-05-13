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"Not Counted" As Vaccine Deaths - Over 50,000 Americans Aged 65 And Up Died Within The First Two Weeks
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46 views • May 13, 2022
"Not Counted" as Vaccine Deaths - Over 50,000 Americans Aged 65 and Up Died Within the First Two Weeks
Attorney Thomas Renz: "They say, 'Well, we don't count anyone as vaccinated until 14 days after their full vaccination,' so that means until 14 days after your second dose, it's not counted. Well, they did that because they know most reactions occur within 14 days of either your first or second dose... [As of] November/December [2021], there were 52,000ish [people aged 65 and up] who died within 14 days."
Attorney Thomas Renz: "They say, 'Well, we don't count anyone as vaccinated until 14 days after their full vaccination,' so that means until 14 days after your second dose, it's not counted. Well, they did that because they know most reactions occur within 14 days of either your first or second dose... [As of] November/December [2021], there were 52,000ish [people aged 65 and up] who died within 14 days."
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