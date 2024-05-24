Civil War In Israel? 'Netanyahu Go Back' In Israeli Cities; Police Clash With Anti-Govt Protesters

Overnight protests against the Israeli government, led by PM Benjamin Netanyahu, erupt across Israel. Thousands flood the streets, including Tel Aviv, demanding Netanyahu's resignation amidst deepening frustration over the hostage crisis. Protesters call for early elections and a hostage deal, leading to clashes with police in Tel Aviv. Israeli cops struggle to contain the angry crowds, resorting to force, including water cannons, resulting in injuries to many, including family members of hostages. Staunch anti-Netanyahu voices, including opposition leader Yair Lapid,