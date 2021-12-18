DEPOP PLAN FAST-TRACKED -- WAYNE JETT

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The century old NWO plan to depopulate the world was fast-tracked with the roll out of the mRNA experimental gene therapy shots, but the plan is so evil and obvious now that millions of sheep are beginning to wake up - and those sheep are transforming into wolves. Author Wayne Jett joins me.
Italian Archbishop Vigano issues new warning
https://radiopatriot.net/2021/12/06/italian-archbishop-vigano-issues-new-warning/