6/12/26 TRUMP/80: LISTEN! GABBARD/BIOWAR/BANNON/Q/NONDISCLOSURE!! #FIGHTINGIRISH

6/12/26 President Trump Signals: FLAG DAY on his 80th birthday Sunday, bringing UFC Cage Fight to the WH to signify America's Triumph over British Crown/Admiralty Law! Pray for his safety on Sunday! Meanwhile, DNI Gabbard exposes that 1/3 of global US Taxpayer funded Biowarfare facilities, including gain of function research for the V genocide, are located in Ukraine! 120 in total! Also, Steve Bannon called out as originator of the Q operation and Much More! Take up God's Armor, America, and fear no gray aliens- Disclosure Day is a massive flop! WE ARE FREE!





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Tulsi Gabbard: 120 Biowarfare Labs, 40 of them in Ukraine, funded by US TP$ in foreign countries:

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Alex Jones Claims Steve Bannon originated Q with Trump 45 WH & then it was coopted by Epstein Cabal:

https://www.alexjoneslive.com/2026/06/12/the-secret-founders-of-the-q-operation-movement-were-just-revealed/





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