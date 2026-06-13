6/12/26 TRUMP/80: LISTEN! GABBARD/BIOWAR/BANNON/Q/NONDISCLOSURE!! #FIGHTINGIRISH

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6/12/26 President Trump Signals: FLAG DAY on his 80th birthday Sunday, bringing UFC Cage Fight to the WH to signify America's Triumph over British Crown/Admiralty Law! Pray for his safety on Sunday! Meanwhile, DNI Gabbard exposes that 1/3 of global US Taxpayer funded Biowarfare facilities, including gain of function research for the V genocide, are located in Ukraine! 120 in total! Also, Steve Bannon called out as originator of the Q operation and Much More! Take up God's Armor, America, and fear no gray aliens- Disclosure Day is a massive flop! WE ARE FREE!
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Tulsi Gabbard: 120 Biowarfare Labs, 40 of them in Ukraine, funded by US TP$ in foreign countries:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/new-tulsi-gabbard-announces-shes-releasing-evidence-us/
Alex Jones Claims Steve Bannon originated Q with Trump 45 WH & then it was coopted by Epstein Cabal:
https://www.alexjoneslive.com/2026/06/12/the-secret-founders-of-the-q-operation-movement-were-just-revealed/
Bangor, N. Ireland, outside Belfast, protest vs. Islamist Invasion & violence:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Yn65VS0Rg
FTX Money-launderer, Sam Bankman-Fried, attempt to appeal 25 year prison sentence fails!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/crypto-bro-sam-bankman-fried-loses-appeal-overturn/
Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7b7jo2-61226.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
NIH WEBSITE ~ about alpha gal treatment:
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/
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