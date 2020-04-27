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Lies Damned Lies and Statistics
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20 views • April 27, 2020
An amazingly revealing video by James Corbett exposing how the COVID-19 virus has been used to panic the world with lies, damned lies and of course STATISTICS. The goal - another quantum step towards a totalitarian fascist-like world domination by the dark suits in the shadows. Be afraid - be very afraid, but not of the scam 'pandemic'!
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