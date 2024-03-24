Create New Account
BREAKING! This could DESTROY Canada's economy and Justin Trudeau is FINISHED _ Redacted News
Neroke-5
Published a day ago

Mirrored Content
Is Justin Trudeau about to resign the Prime Minister job in Canada? What's behind his latest interview claiming he thinks about quitting everyday? This all comes as liberals are pushing a massive carbon tax increase which could destroy Canada's fragile economy.

Keywords
politicseconomytaxationjustin trudeaucanada

