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Catholic Cardinal Announces to Israel, Messiah Here
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710 views • April 13, 2021
The Messiah expected by Jews, Muslims and Christians is prophecied this Passover to be anointed King Messiah. Will the Rabbis step up and make the Announcement in Israel, or will it take Armageddon?
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