NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 007

JUUNAN TAISO
LESSON INTRO by rick ( part 1 of talk )
TERMS AND
CONCEPTS
Ten - up (also
Heaven).
Chi - down (also soil or [planet] Earth).
PE – very
basic Physical Education for children.
TAIJUTSU 体術
(body
as a weapon)
Taihenjutsu:
sabaki, tobu.
Dakentai: tsuki, geri, ukeru.
Jutaijutsu: tehodōki, taihōdoki.
New:
Aruki & fancy footwork
Ten and Chi -
Heaven and Earth. I consider earth to be a temporary place that is
between Heaven and Hell, depending upon our actions, attitude and
will we choose where to go next.
NINJA KEN 忍び剣
(swordmanship)
iai from hira
yoko giri
combo
Lesson close +
end.
Kids Dojo logo by @Lainey4freedom
Intro song by Max Impact - USAF band - song: 'Send Me' based upon Para Rescue Elite's So Others May Live
Music: (background) Kitaro https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_eQTR18f-kcgVj-S03RZhw
