NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 007

JUUNAN TAISO

LESSON INTRO by rick ( part 1 of talk )

TERMS AND CONCEPTS



Ten - up (also Heaven).



Chi - down (also soil or [planet] Earth).

PE – very basic Physical Education for children.



TAIJUTSU 体術 (body as a weapon)



Taihenjutsu: sabaki, tobu.



Dakentai: tsuki, geri, ukeru.

Jutaijutsu: tehodōki, taihōdoki.

New:



Aruki & fancy footwork

Ten and Chi - Heaven and Earth. I consider earth to be a temporary place that is between Heaven and Hell, depending upon our actions, attitude and will we choose where to go next.



NINJA KEN 忍び剣 (swordmanship)



iai from hira

yoko giri

combo

Lesson close + end.











