NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 007
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
Published a day ago |

JUUNAN TAISO

LESSON INTRO by rick ( part 1 of talk )

(part 2 please refer to *Lesson notes below and on my substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/ricksensei/p/ninja-kids-dojo-level-1-episode-007?r=26fwlx&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web


TERMS AND CONCEPTS

Ten - up (also Heaven).

Chi - down (also soil or [planet] Earth).

PE – very basic Physical Education for children.

TAIJUTSU 体術 (body as a weapon)

Taihenjutsu: sabaki, tobu.

Dakentai: tsuki, geri, ukeru.

Jutaijutsu: tehodōki, taihōdoki.

New:

Aruki & fancy footwork

Ten and Chi - Heaven and Earth. I consider earth to be a temporary place that is between Heaven and Hell, depending upon our actions, attitude and will we choose where to go next.

NINJA KEN 忍び剣 (swordmanship)

iai from hira

yoko giri

combo

Lesson close + end.



Kids Dojo logo by @Lainey4freedom


Intro song by Max Impact - USAF band - song: 'Send Me' based upon Para Rescue Elite's So Others May Live


Music: (background) Kitaro https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_eQTR18f-kcgVj-S03RZhw

japanninjahomeschool

