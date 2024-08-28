Kamala another war falcon that portrays the US lead invasions of Arab countries as heroic deeds instead of illegal wars for oil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris many people are paying attention to find out the alleged progressive differences between the democrats and the republicans.
And many especially in the middle east are pointing out the obvious, Harris is another war falcon that portrays the US lead invasions of Arab countries as heroic deeds instead of illegal wars for oil.