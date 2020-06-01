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Wireless Industry Confesses: “No Studies Show 5G is Safe” - Feb 2019
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105 views • June 01, 2020
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal grilled wireless industry representatives, who admitted the industry has done ZERO health & safety studies on 5G technology. Meanwhile, dozens of independent studies indicates that 5G is a risk to all biological life
https://www.takebackyourpower.net/senate-hearing-wireless-industry-confesses-no-studies-showing-5g-safety/
https://www.takebackyourpower.net/senate-hearing-wireless-industry-confesses-no-studies-showing-5g-safety/
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