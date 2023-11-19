Create New Account
Hezbollah: Video Scenes from the Islamic Resistance Targeting a position of Israeli Enemy Soldiers in the Al-Manara settlement on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on 11/17/2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Hezbollah:

Video | Scenes from the Islamic Resistance targeting a position of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Manara settlement on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on 11/17/2023.

Adding:

Syria: Al-Mayadeen correspondent: Explosions were heard at the American base in the Al-Omar oil field northeast of Deir ez-Zor

Iraq: Al-Mayadeen sources: Bombing targeted American forces at the Harir military base in Kurdistan

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

