Hezbollah:
Video | Scenes from the Islamic Resistance targeting a position of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Manara settlement on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on 11/17/2023.
Adding:
Syria: Al-Mayadeen correspondent: Explosions were heard at the American base in the Al-Omar oil field northeast of Deir ez-Zor
Iraq: Al-Mayadeen sources: Bombing targeted American forces at the Harir military base in Kurdistan
