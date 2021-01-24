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Beijing Biden's First Day
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271 views • January 24, 2021
Revoking the permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, halting all oil and gas exploration on public lands, destroying female sports and creating a pathway to amnesty for 11 million illegal aliens. A great start, should work out fantastic for the country.
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