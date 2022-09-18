Create New Account
Do you remember when Traitor Dick Cheney was running the Country during the W Bush days ( because W was such on idiot ) and he stood down on 911 and helped steal all the money out of Bldg 7 ?
70 views
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago |

How about when he shot that guy on a hunting trip with his shotgun !  And look at his pathetic daughter who everyone hates.  Gee what a great All American Family !

Keywords
cabalcheneydick

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
